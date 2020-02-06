Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Drug investigation started in Winnipeg leads to $10 million bust in Calgary

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 12:40 pm
Calgary police seize cocaine, crystal meth worth an estimated $10M
WATCH: Calgary police have made one of their biggest drug busts in 20 years.

A drug investigation started by Winnipeg police last fall has ended in a multi-million-dollar drug bust in Calgary.

Winnipeg police’s guns and gangs unit launched the investigation, dubbed Project Sasquatch, in October after uncovering details of an inter-provincial drug courier they say was taking multiple kilograms of illicit drugs, including meth, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, from eastern Ontario across the prairies to Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police eventually took over the investigation due to what police in Winnipeg describe as “inter-jurisdictional challenges” and the overall scope of the probe.

On Jan. 30, Calgary police searched the suspect’s pickup truck near Dorothy, Alta., seizing 46.9 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4.69 million and 47.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.75 million on the street.

Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant from the Calgary Police Service said police agencies across the country are working together to identify and arrest those involved in the drug trade.

“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence,” Grant said.

READ MORE: Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says

He added the seizure was “very large” for the service, likely one of the biggest in the past 20 years.

“We were very fortunate to be able to come across this and intercept the shipment before it’s able to hit the street.”

Jacob Cody Neumann, 33, of Calgary is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

-With files from Melissa Gilligan

RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids
RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CocaineWinnipeg crimeDrug BustMethBustInter-provincial Drug BustProject Sasquatch
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.