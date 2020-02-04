Nearly $10 million in meth, coke seized in southern Alberta drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is facing charges after more than $10 million in cocaine and meth was seized from a vehicle in southern Alberta last week.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the drug bust was a result of an investigation launched in November 2019 into a Calgarian thought to be involved in drug trafficking throughout Canada.

According to a news release, officers stopped the suspect on Thursday, Jan. 30 while he was driving near Dorothy, Alberta — about an hour and a half east of Calgary.

The suspect was taken into custody and police said a search of the vehicle revealed 46.9 kilograms of cocaine in uncut bricks and 47.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the drugs, according to police, is $4.69 million for the cocaine and $4.75 million for the meth.

Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said police agencies across the country are working together to identify and arrest those involved in the drug trade.

“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence,” Grant said.

Jacob Cody Neumann, 33, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.