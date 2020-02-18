Heroin, cocaine seized during drug bust of Lower Mission home, say Kelowna police

Send this page to someone via email

Heroin and cocaine were seized and four people were arrested during a drug bust last week in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood, say police.

According to the RCMP, officers executed a search warrant along the 600 block of Tomby Court on Friday, Feb. 14.

The search warrant, say police, was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“As a result of information gathered from concerned citizens in the neighbourhood, officers initiated an investigation,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith.

“During their search of the house and property, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including ketamine, heroin and cocaine.”

Police say the four arrested individuals were later released, and that the case is still being investigated.

