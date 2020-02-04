Weapons, guns seized, Kelowna man arrested in Rutland drug bust: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Kelowna man is in custody after a drug bust in Rutland late last month.

According to Kelowna RCMP, officers executed a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 28, along the 600 block of Gerstmar Road.

There, they seized drugs, firearms and weapons from the residence.

Police say the search warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the Rutland area.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine, as well as firearms and a variety of weapons from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

Police added that 10 charges were approved against Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, of Kelowna. The charges include:

Story continues below advertisement

One count of breach of release order.

One count of possession of a firearm without a licence and/or registration.

One count of possession of a controlled substance.

Two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

Five counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Zeleniski’s next court appearance will be Feb. 20 in Kelowna.

0:39 Longest-ever drug tunnel found under U.S.-Mexico border Longest-ever drug tunnel found under U.S.-Mexico border