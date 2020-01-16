Menu

Crime

Four people arrested in Penticton drug bust, coffee machine recovered, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 7:41 pm
Penticton RCMP said the drug bust took place on Wednesday at a residence on Lakeside Road.
Penticton RCMP said the drug bust took place on Wednesday at a residence on Lakeside Road. File / Global News

Four people were arrested during a drug bust this week, and various items were seized, including a coffee machine, according to Penticton RCMP.

Police said the drug bust took place on Wednesday and involved a residence on Lakeside Road following a two-week local drug trafficking investigation.

When officers executed the search warrant, two men and two women were arrested inside the residence. Charges have been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police said they seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, a stolen shotgun, a .22 rifle and a Miele coffee machine that had been allegedly stolen from a nearby property.

“All officers within the South Okanagan remain proactive in efforts to prevent illegal drugs and dangerous weapons from being on our streets,” said Const. James Grandy.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
