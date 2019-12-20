Man arrested, meth, cocaine, guns seized in Penticton drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A drug bust in the South Okanagan netted “substantial amounts” of drugs, three guns, more than $10,000 in money and an arrest, according to police.

Penticton RCMP say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a house on Winnipeg Street.

The search, police added, was made following a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say officers seized:

17 ounces of methamphetamine

10 ounces of cocaine

Eight ounces of suspected fentanyl

A loaded 12-gauge shotgun

A loaded handgun with a prohibited magazine

An SKS rifle

More than $10,000 in Canadian currency

Police added that Daryk Reinders, 41, was arrested and is facing a multitude of charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of drug enforcement is paramount to the safety of the public,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.

“Not only was there a substantial quantity of street drug seized; but just as important, these weapons can no longer be used to scare or harm anyone.”

1:39 Drugs, guns, cash seized at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel Drugs, guns, cash seized at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel