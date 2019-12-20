Menu

Crime

Man arrested, meth, cocaine, guns seized in Penticton drug bust

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 4:14 pm
Penticton RCMP say a search warrant was executed this week at a house along Winnipeg Street following a drug-trafficking investigation.
Penticton RCMP say a search warrant was executed this week at a house along Winnipeg Street following a drug-trafficking investigation. File / Global News

A drug bust in the South Okanagan netted “substantial amounts” of drugs, three guns, more than $10,000 in money and an arrest, according to police.

Penticton RCMP say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a house on Winnipeg Street.

The search, police added, was made following a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say officers seized:

  • 17 ounces of methamphetamine
  • 10 ounces of cocaine
  • Eight ounces of suspected fentanyl
  • A loaded 12-gauge shotgun
  • A loaded handgun with a prohibited magazine
  • An SKS rifle

More than $10,000 in Canadian currency

Police added that Daryk Reinders, 41, was arrested and is facing a multitude of charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of drug enforcement is paramount to the safety of the public,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.

“Not only was there a substantial quantity of street drug seized; but just as important, these weapons can no longer be used to scare or harm anyone.”

