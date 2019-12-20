Man arrested, meth, cocaine, guns seized in Penticton drug bust

A drug bust in the South Okanagan netted “substantial amounts” of drugs, three guns, more than $10,000 in money and an arrest, according to police.
Penticton RCMP say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a house on Winnipeg Street.
The search, police added, was made following a drug-trafficking investigation.
Police say officers seized:
- 17 ounces of methamphetamine
- 10 ounces of cocaine
- Eight ounces of suspected fentanyl
- A loaded 12-gauge shotgun
- A loaded handgun with a prohibited magazine
- An SKS rifle
More than $10,000 in Canadian currency
Police added that Daryk Reinders, 41, was arrested and is facing a multitude of charges.
“This type of drug enforcement is paramount to the safety of the public,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.
“Not only was there a substantial quantity of street drug seized; but just as important, these weapons can no longer be used to scare or harm anyone.”
COMMENTS