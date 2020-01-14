South Okanagan man arrested after attempting to flee from stolen vehicle: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton man who police say resisted arrest earlier this month is facing a handful of charges in relation to a reportedly stolen vehicle.

According to police, a man was spotted on Jan. 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Penticton RCMP say the vehicle had recently been reported stolen from Osoyoos and that officers spotted it along Lakeside Road.

“Officers observed a man, later identified as Daniel Quinn, enter the vehicle and drive it a short distance before officers identified themselves to him,” police said in a press release.

Police say the suspect then fled on foot through a neighbourhood near Lakeside Road with officers in pursuit.

The press release also says the suspect “began to punch and kick at officers, who were eventually able to safely take him into custody.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Surrey man says car stolen in key switch theft Surrey man says car stolen in key switch theft

An online court search shows Daniel Quinn, 35, is facing charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of probation, driving while disqualified, assaulting a peace officer and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Quinn’s next court appearance will be Jan. 15 in Penticton.