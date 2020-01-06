Three teens arrested, charged after stolen vehicle recovered in Orangeville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens have been arrested and charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Orangeville, Ont., OPP say.

Officers say they received a report of a vehicle driving erratically. They were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it to Orangeville before stopping it in the area of Town Line and Alexander Street.

Police say one occupant was arrested at the scene, while the other two fled and were arrested in the area a short time later.

A 17-year-old from Aurora, Ont. has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments and driving a vehicle without a licence.

Another 17-year-old, also from Aurora, was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance, possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 16-year-old from Newmarket, Ont. was charged with four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance, possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

