Crime

19 vehicles stolen while warming up in Waterloo Region since November: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 3:00 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are reminding people to keep houses and cars secure after a rash of recent incidents.
Waterloo Regional Police are reminding people to keep houses and cars secure after a rash of recent incidents. Stock photo

Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents to keep doors locked and butts in seats while their cars heat up after a number of recent thefts in the area.

There were 19 vehicles stolen in Waterloo Region since Nov. 1 as people left their cars unattended while they are warming.

“Thieves who are looking to steal a motor vehicle do drive around neighbourhoods looking for vehicles warming up,” Const. Ashley Dietrich said.

“So we’re just reminding motorists to stay with your vehicle. Do not leave it unattended, even if you’re running into the house for a quick second or a building, for that matter. Shut your vehicle off and take your keys with you so that you’re not left without your vehicle there.”

Story continues below advertisement

There were also five homes in Waterloo Region broken into last month after owners left them unlocked, she told Global News.

Dietrich said police are telling “homeowners to lock their doors even when they are home to prevent thieves from entering your home.

“We’re just reminding homeowners to lock their door, their garages, back door, side door.”

She says thieves will look for any way they can to enter into someone’s home including breaking into an unlocked car and entering the house using the garage door opener.

“It’s all a crime of opportunity, and so we’re just reminding the community to ensure that everything is secure and locked so that thieves aren’t rummaging through their property and stealing their belongings.”

