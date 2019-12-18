Menu

Crime

TD Bank in Kitchener robbed by 2 armed men: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 1:15 pm
Police were investigating the Region's 13th bank robbery of the year on Wednesday morning.
Police were investigating the Region's 13th bank robbery of the year on Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A TD Bank in Kitchener was robbed by two armed men on Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the men entered the bank on Pioneer Drive at around 9:40 a.m.

The men then demanded money from staff before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Several schools in the area were briefly placed in a hold and secure as police investigated the incident.

This is the 13th bank robbery in Waterloo Region this year and third in the last two weeks.

Three men robbed the Scotiabank on Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge on Dec. 13.

On Dec. 6 at the Scotiabank on Highland Road West.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

