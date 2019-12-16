Waterloo police identify 19-year-old man as victim of fatal Kitchener shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Kitchener man has been identified as the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting in that city by Waterloo Regional Police.

They say Yafiet Rezene is Waterloo Region’s fifth homicide victim in 2019.

Police were called to a home on Windale Crescent at around 4:15 a.m.

Police say there was a party at the house when a group of people got into an altercation and shots were fired.

Two other men were also shot and injured in the incident. One was taken to hospital via ambulance while another was transported by friends.

Both were treated and have since been released.

Police say they detained several people at the scene and made a pair of arrests: a woman, who was arrested for obstructing police, and a man who was charged with drug-related offences.

They say there will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

