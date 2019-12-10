Menu

Crime

Police release image of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 11:00 am
Police are looking to speak with this man in connection with the region's 11th bank robbery of 2019.
Police are looking to speak with this man in connection with the region's 11th bank robbery of 2019. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of the suspect in a bank robbery last week in Kitchener.

Police say the robbery occurred shortly after noon on Dec. 6 at the Scotiabank on Highland Road West.

READ MORE: Police release images of suspects in Kitchener robbery

They say a man walked into the bank and handed over a note indicating that he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

READ MORE: Pair arrested after stolen vehicle stopped at RIDE checkpoint in Kitchener

This is the 11th bank robbery in 2019 in the region, according to police statistics. There were 10 bank robberies in 2018 and six a year earlier.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

