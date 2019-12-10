Police release image of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of the suspect in a bank robbery last week in Kitchener.

Police say the robbery occurred shortly after noon on Dec. 6 at the Scotiabank on Highland Road West.

They say a man walked into the bank and handed over a note indicating that he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

This is the 11th bank robbery in 2019 in the region, according to police statistics. There were 10 bank robberies in 2018 and six a year earlier.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.