Police release images of suspects in Kitchener robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three male suspects they are seeking in connection to a recent robbery in Kitchener.
Police say the incident occurred at a Circle K convenience store on Doon Village Road on Dec. 8.
Police say two of the suspects entered the store and robbed it while a third stood lookout in the doorway.
They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
