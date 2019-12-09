Police release images of suspects in Kitchener robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three male suspects they are seeking in connection to a recent robbery in Kitchener.

Police say the incident occurred at a Circle K convenience store on Doon Village Road on Dec. 8.

Police say two of the suspects entered the store and robbed it while a third stood lookout in the doorway.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Con't to investigate a robbery that occ'd Dec 8 at a convenience store near Doon Village Rd in Kit. Police are looking to identify & speak with individuals captured in these images. Anyone with info pls call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime . More:https://t.co/SUqnPwZhOG pic.twitter.com/ryjeggSNa5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 9, 2019