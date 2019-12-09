Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of suspects in Kitchener robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 3:52 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to a recent robbery in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to a recent robbery in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police / Twitter

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three male suspects they are seeking in connection to a recent robbery in Kitchener.

Police say the incident occurred at a Circle K convenience store on Doon Village Road on Dec. 8.

READ MORE: Waterloo police lay more charges in connection with Kitchener delivery driver robberies

Police say two of the suspects entered the store and robbed it while a third stood lookout in the doorway.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Police deploy conducted energy weapon during takedown of suspect in Cambridge

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchenerKitchener Crimekitchener robberyCircle K robberyDoon Village RoadDoon Village Road KitchenerKitchener robbery suspects
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.