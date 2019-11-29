Police deploy conducted energy weapon during takedown of suspect in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

A conducted energy weapon (CEW) was used during the arrest of a 28-year-old Cambridge man on Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the arrest was prompted by the discovery of a stolen vehicle on Concession Street.

Police say that several members of the public called in after the conducted energy weapon was deployed as the break, enter and auto theft unit made the arrest. They are a plainclothes team.

Suspected fentanyl and stolen property were seized during the arrest, police report.

They add there were no injuries to officers or the suspect during the arrest.

The man is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

