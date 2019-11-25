Menu

Crime

Debit card stolen during phony pizza delivery in Waterloo region: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 11:12 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say a debit card was stolen during a phony pizza delivery on Saturday.

Police say the victim ordered a pizza to their home through an app and a someone actually arrived with a pizza, which the victim paid for with a debit card.

READ MORE: 5 homes in Deer Ridge area of Kitchener broken into as residents sleep

But according to police, the customer’s debit card was switched by the suspect with a similar-looking card and the transaction was made through a fake machine.

Police say multiple withdrawals were then made through the card.

READ MORE: Waterloo Police spent $180K on Waterloo Homecoming street party

They say they are continuing to investigate the incident but did not provide any details about where the incident occurred.

Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridgeWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeWaterloo fraud
