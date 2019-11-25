Debit card stolen during phony pizza delivery in Waterloo region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a debit card was stolen during a phony pizza delivery on Saturday.

Police say the victim ordered a pizza to their home through an app and a someone actually arrived with a pizza, which the victim paid for with a debit card.

But according to police, the customer’s debit card was switched by the suspect with a similar-looking card and the transaction was made through a fake machine.

Police say multiple withdrawals were then made through the card.

They say they are continuing to investigate the incident but did not provide any details about where the incident occurred.

