Waterloo Police spent $180K on Waterloo Homecoming street party

The unsanctioned street party on Ezra Avenue during Wilfrid Laurier’s homecoming cost Waterloo Regional Police a total of $180,000, according to a report tabled before the police services board on Wednesday.

Police estimated that the crowd on Ezra Avenue peaked at around 4,800 people on Sept. 28, about a third of the previous year’s estimated crowd size.

The force’s final bill includes $28,200 for on-duty officers, $85,300 in overtime, $24,400 for officers from other regions, as well as more than $40,000 for planning, analysis and logistics.

The homecoming party is Waterloo police’s second-largest annual deployment behind the unsanctioned St Patrick’s Day party on Ezra Avenue.

Back in March, police estimated that there were 33,000 people at the street party.

The two parties combined to cost Waterloo police $465,000 this year and the report says police are also expecting a hefty price tag next March as well.

The police bill was just a portion of the total cost for the March event which cost the city, its two universities and emergency services a total of $767,211.

The tallied cost for planning and managing the event included totals from Waterloo Regional Police ($286,400), the city ($90,500), Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ($85,000), Wilfrid Laurier University ($295,311) and the University of Waterloo $10,000.

The rest of the costs for 2019 Laurier Homecoming have yet to be released.

