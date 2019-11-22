Pair arrested in connection break-ins in Deer Ridge area of Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man and a teenaged girl from Hamilton were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of overnight break-ins in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that early Thursday morning, five homes in the Deer Ridge area of the city were broken into while people were nestled in their beds.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins

The thieves made off with electronics, ID, credit cards, and cash. At one of the homes, they also made off with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police say they tracked the vehicle down in Hamilton and arrested its two occupants.

They were also able to recover the stolen property.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman hit by GO train in Kitchener in stable condition

The two suspects are facing multiple charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.