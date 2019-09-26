Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police have released video of a man who allegedly broke into several businesses in Kitchener on September 11.

In the video, the man can be seen riding his bike around before he parks it and then throws something at the window of a couple of businesses before he then enters.

Police say the projectile was a rock and the suspect made off with booze from one of the businesses on Huron Road.

They say he was wearing a black long sleeve sweater with a blue hood, blue jeans, yellow gloves and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8434 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.