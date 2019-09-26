Crime
Waterloo police release images of break-in suspect at Stag Shop in Kitchener

Police say this man is a suspect in several recent break-ins in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with several recent break-ins in Kitchener.

The photos were from one of the incidents which occurred at the Stag Shop on Manitou Drive on September 19.

They say  the suspect broke into the store overnight and made off with various items.

Police say the thief is also believed to have broken into several other businesses in the area over the past three weeks.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

