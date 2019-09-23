Crime
September 23, 2019 12:12 pm
Updated: September 23, 2019 12:20 pm

Man charged after police catch suspect during attempted break-in in Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police say they seized a spring-loaded and butterfly-style knives, a replica Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol and a baton.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say a suspect was caught by officers during an attempted break-in on Friday night in Kitchener.

According to police, officers were called to a business on Wabanaki Drive after an alarm was tripped at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: 5 arrested as police conduct raids in Kitchener, Cambridge, Brampton, and Guelph

Police say officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 41-year-old man, who was reportedly heavily armed.

According to police, officers found several prohibited weapons on the suspect, including spring-loaded and butterfly-style knives, a replica Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol and a baton as well as a quantity of methamphetamine.

READ MORE: On anniversary of Macnab killing, Waterloo police release new video with enhanced footage

They say the man is facing several drug and weapons offences.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kitchener arrest
Kitchener Break in
Kitchener Crime
Wabanaki Drive
Wabanaki Drive break-in
Wabanaki Drive Kitchener
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.