Man charged after police catch suspect during attempted break-in in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a suspect was caught by officers during an attempted break-in on Friday night in Kitchener.

According to police, officers were called to a business on Wabanaki Drive after an alarm was tripped at around 10 p.m.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 41-year-old man, who was reportedly heavily armed.

According to police, officers found several prohibited weapons on the suspect, including spring-loaded and butterfly-style knives, a replica Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol and a baton as well as a quantity of methamphetamine.

They say the man is facing several drug and weapons offences.