On anniversary of Macnab killing, Waterloo police release new video with enhanced footage

On the one-year anniversary of the Isaiah Macnab homicide, Waterloo Regional Police have released a new video in hopes of soliciting more information from the public.

“We strongly believe that somebody knows something and we’re just encouraging them to come forward,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

The new video contains footage that has been enhanced by provincial police.

“Throughout this past year, we have received some video as well as some photo images of the suspect and vehicle, and that video was sent to the Ontario Provincial Police for a video enhancement,” Dietrich explained.

“We recently received that back and are now releasing an informational video in efforts to elicit more information about this homicide.”

The video says that prior to the shooting on Sept. 20, 2018, a white, four-door Mercedes C230 that police believe was involved in the homicide was first seen leaving Brampton before being spotted several times throughout downtown Kitchener.

The video says that at 11:11 a.m., the vehicle’s passenger exited and shot Macnab, who was sitting on a picnic table in the parking lot of the New Directions Halfway House.

Police have described the shooting as “targeted.”

Following the shooting, police then pursued the suspect vehicle eastbound on Highway 401.

The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the highway at Trafalgar Road at around 11:48 a.m.

Police say the vehicle had stolen licence plates attached to it that read BZBP153.

The suspect on the passenger’s side of the car has been described as a black man between 18 and 25 years of age with a thin to medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.