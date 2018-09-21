Isaiah Macnab identified as victim of ‘targeted’ downtown Kitchener shooting

Waterloo Regional Police have identified the man killed in the “targeted” shooting in downtown Kitchener on Thursday morning as 20-year-old Isaiah Macnab.

In a Facebook post, his sister Claudia said he “was my best friend, my world and my source of happiness through life. I don’t know how I’m going to make it through life without you Isaiah.”

READ MORE: Images released of suspect vehicle in Kitchener fatal shooting, police chase

A Gofundme campaign has been launched to help the family pay for the funeral costs.

Police also announced Friday afternoon that Macnab died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

WATCH: Suspect vehicle leads police on high-speed pursuit after fatal shooting in Kitchener

On Friday morning, police released images of the white Mercedes which was believed to be involved in the fatal shooting and subsequent police chase. The car had a reportedly stolen licence plate numbered BZBP 153.

Macnab was gunned down at a picnic table in a parking lot near the New Directions halfway house.

Victim of fatal shooting on King St., at Pandora Ave., in Kitchener, has been identified as Isaiah Macnab, 20. Anyone with information in relation to this homicide is asked to call police immediately at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/QaesKiiUBE pic.twitter.com/RAWpjWlAag — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 21, 2018

“The incident is under investigation,” Waterloo police Insp. Craig Ambrose told Global News. “I can’t say that it relates to a previous beef or anything like that but I can say that it doesn’t appear to be a random attack.”

READ MORE: Fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener leads police on high-speed pursuit

Police had still blocked off the streets surrounding the shooting as of Friday afternoon. Police established a command post at the scene and began canvassing the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Mercedes driving in the area of Pandora Avenue and King Street on Thursday morning to call them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.