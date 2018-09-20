Police chase underway after fatal shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and King Street in Kitchener.

Police say that a man has been killed and are asking people to avoid the area.

Area of Pandora Avenue and King Street in Kitchener is closed for shooting investigation. One male pronounced deceased at the scene. More information will be released when available. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/R6p4ShsB4j — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 20, 2018

Halton police said they were assisting Waterloo police and the OPP in pursuit of a Mercedes C230. The vehicle left Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road and headed south.

Halton officers are currently assisting Waterloo and OPP in pursuit of vehicle involved in a shooting in Waterloo. Vehicle is a white Mercedes C230. Exited 401 at Trafalgar, went southbound.^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) September 20, 2018

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute and the Edith MacIntosh Children’s Centre have been placed on a hold and secure as a cautionary measure.

