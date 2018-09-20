Police chase underway after fatal shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and King Street in Kitchener.
Police say that a man has been killed and are asking people to avoid the area.
Halton police said they were assisting Waterloo police and the OPP in pursuit of a Mercedes C230. The vehicle left Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road and headed south.
Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute and the Edith MacIntosh Children’s Centre have been placed on a hold and secure as a cautionary measure.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.