September 20, 2018 12:32 pm
Updated: September 20, 2018 12:57 pm

Police chase underway after fatal shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and King Street in Kitchener.

Police say that a man has been killed and are asking people to avoid the area.

Halton police said they were assisting Waterloo police and the OPP in pursuit of a Mercedes C230. The vehicle left Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road and headed south.

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute and the Edith MacIntosh Children’s Centre have been placed on a hold and secure as a cautionary measure.

— More to come

