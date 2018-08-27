2 Waterloo officers injured, 2 cruisers damaged in stolen vehicle investigation

Two Waterloo region police officers were injured and two police cars were damaged on Saturday night in a suspected stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say they attempted to stop a car at around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street in Kitchener.

A police officer was struck by the car while attempting to stop it. He went over the hood of the car, which then proceeded to hit a cruiser before fleeing the scene, police say. The officer was left with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Kitchener man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Ronald Chandler

A short time later, police found the car again around Evens Pond Crescent and Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener. Police used a tire deflation device to stop the car. In an attempt to flee, the car ran into another cruiser, leaving another officer with minor injuries.

Police arrested two youths who were passengers in the car. The driver fled the scene on foot.

READ MORE: Waterloo police release video of suspect in Kitchener robbery

He is described as having a medium build and long blondish/brown hair. He was wearing a red hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.