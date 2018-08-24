Police make arrest in connection to Ronald Chandler murder

Waterloo police announced they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Ronald Chandler.
Police say Chandler, 66, was stabbed to death at his residence at a housing complex on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener on June 18.
Police announced Friday that they have arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the homicide.
The man has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Police say the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
