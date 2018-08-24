Crime
August 24, 2018 1:01 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 1:06 pm

Police make arrest in connection to Ronald Chandler murder

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police tape can be seen cordoning off an area of the townhouse complex on Courtland Avenue.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Waterloo police announced they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Ronald Chandler.

Police say Chandler, 66, was stabbed to death at his residence at a housing complex on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener on June 18.

READ MORE:  Video of man sought in connection with Kitchener murder released by police

Police announced Friday that they have arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the homicide.

The man has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

READ MORE: Victim of Kitchener homicide identified as Ronald Chandler: police

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Police say the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener Homicide
Kitchener man murder
Kitchener man murdered
Kitchener Murder
Man murdered Kitchener
Ronald Chandler
Ronald Chandler kitchener
Ronald Chandler kitchener homicide
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News