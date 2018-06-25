Video of man sought in connection with Kitchener murder released by police

Waterloo police released a new video on Monday morning of the man they are looking to speak with in connection to the homicide which occurred in Kitchener on June 18.

In the video, a white man can be seen walking northbound on Courtland Avenue East, carrying a guitar (without a case) and a backpack. The man is also wearing a red and black jacket. Police describe him as having a thin build, and short and light-coloured hair is in his late 20s to early 30s.

Over the weekend, police also released stills from the video of the man.

Waterloo police, meanwhile, have identified the victim in Monday’s homicide.

Police say Ronald Chandler, 66, was stabbed to death at his residence at a housing complex on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener.

A family member asked police to check in on Chandler at 926 Courtland Ave. East at around 8:30 p.m Monday night.

“Our officers responded and entered the residence and did determine that there was a deceased male, approximately 60 years old, within the residence with obvious signs of trauma,” executive officer inspector Mike Haffner said on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity or suspicious people to immediately call 519-570-9777. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the homicide to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.