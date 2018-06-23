Police release images of man sought in connection with Kitchener murder
Waterloo police have released images of the man they are looking to speak with in connection to the homicide which occurred in Kitchener on Monday, June 18.
Police have described the man as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build and short, light-coloured hair. The man was wearing a black backpack and carrying a guitar.
Waterloo police, meanwhile, have identified the victim in Monday’s homicide.
Police say Ronald Chandler, 66, was stabbed to death at his residence at a housing complex on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener.
A family member asked police to check in on Chandler at 926 Courtland Ave. East at around 8:30 p.m Monday night.
“Our officers responded and entered the residence and did determine that there was a deceased male, approximately 60 years old, within the residence with obvious signs of trauma,” executive officer inspector Mike Haffner said Tuesday.
Police did not disclose why the family member alerted them to check on the victim.
Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity or suspicious people to immediately call 519-570-9777. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the homicide to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
