Police investigating Waterloo region’s second homicide of 2018
Police are investigating a suspected homicide at a home in Kitchener on Monday evening.
Police were called to 926 Courtland Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man.
Upon arrival, police say they discovered the man was dead.
This is the second homicide in the Waterloo region in 2018.
A post-mortem will be conducted on the man’s body Tuesday.
Police are not releasing the name until the family has been notified.
Police are looking to speak with a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build and short, light-coloured hair who was carrying a guitar and a backpack.
They say there will be increased police presence in the area until the investigation is complete.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
