June 19, 2018 9:55 am
Updated: June 19, 2018 10:20 am

Police investigating Waterloo region’s second homicide of 2018

Police are investigating a suspected homicide at a home in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Police were called to 926 Courtland Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the man was dead.

This is the second homicide in the Waterloo region in 2018.

A post-mortem will be conducted on the man’s body Tuesday.

Police are not releasing the name until the family has been notified.

Police are looking to speak with a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build and short, light-coloured hair who was carrying a guitar and a backpack.

They say there will be increased police presence in the area until the investigation is complete.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

