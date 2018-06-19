Police investigating Waterloo region’s second homicide of 2018

Police are investigating a suspected homicide at a home in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Police were called to 926 Courtland Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the man was dead.

This is the second homicide in the Waterloo region in 2018.

Investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening at a Courtland Avenue residence. Adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Looking to speak to a white male seen in the area at the time wearing a black backpack and carrying a guitar. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/zsf4ZAHfXQ — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) June 19, 2018

A post-mortem will be conducted on the man’s body Tuesday.

Police are not releasing the name until the family has been notified.

Police are looking to speak with a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build and short, light-coloured hair who was carrying a guitar and a backpack.

They say there will be increased police presence in the area until the investigation is complete.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.