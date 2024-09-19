Menu

Crime

1st-degree murder charges laid after 2 people shot dead at Keswick, Ont. park

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigating fatal double shooting in Ontario community'
Police investigating fatal double shooting in Ontario community
WATCH: Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Keswick, Ont. As Catherine McDonald reports, people who live near Bayview Park heard the sounds of gunshots around 7:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found two people with gunshots wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
York Regional Police say a first-degree murder charge has been laid against two men for the shooting deaths of two people at a park in Keswick, Ont.

The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday morning when gunfire rang out at Bayview Park. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Reilly MacDonald and 39-year-old Mark Sutcliffe.

Later that evening, officers charged two men in connection with the homicides.

Police have charged 19-year-old John McKay and Ethan Pashak-McNeil, both from Barrie.

The exact relationship between the victims and the accused has not yet been confirmed, but police said it is believed they knew each other.

Investigator said there appears to be no more outstanding suspects and there is no threat to public safety. Police said on Wednesday the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police at the scene of a double fatal shooting in Keswick, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a double fatal shooting in Keswick, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
One resident, Ben Borup who has lived in the area for six years, said he heard what sounded like two rounds of gunshots. He then got up to take his dogs out for a walk, as he lives across the street from the park, but was told by police to head back home.

“I cut the dog walk short,” Borup said.

“It hits a little too close to home,” he said. “It’s a little unnerving.”

