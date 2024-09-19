1st-degree murder charges laid after 2 people shot dead at Keswick, Ont. park

York Regional Police say a first-degree murder charge has been laid against two men for the shooting deaths of two people at a park in Keswick, Ont.
The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday morning when gunfire rang out at Bayview Park. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.
The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Reilly MacDonald and 39-year-old Mark Sutcliffe.
Later that evening, officers charged two men in connection with the homicides.
Police have charged 19-year-old John McKay and Ethan Pashak-McNeil, both from Barrie.
The exact relationship between the victims and the accused has not yet been confirmed, but police said it is believed they knew each other.
Investigator said there appears to be no more outstanding suspects and there is no threat to public safety. Police said on Wednesday the shooting was an isolated incident.
One resident, Ben Borup who has lived in the area for six years, said he heard what sounded like two rounds of gunshots. He then got up to take his dogs out for a walk, as he lives across the street from the park, but was told by police to head back home.
“I cut the dog walk short,” Borup said.
“It hits a little too close to home,” he said. “It’s a little unnerving.”
