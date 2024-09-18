Menu

Crime

2 people dead after shooting at park in Keswick, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
York Regional Police say a double shooting in Keswick, Ont., on Wednesday morning has killed two people.

Police said they responded to the sounds of gunshots at Bayview Park at around 7:30 a.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators added this is an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to public safety.

Police said four schools in the area are in a hold and secure due to the police activity. The public school board re-iterated there is no incidents directly at any schools.

A media officer with York Regional Police is attending the scene and will provide further updates.

More to come…

