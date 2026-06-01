More than $140K of jewelry, clothing among goods seized by Winnipeg police

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Three people are facing charges after Winnipeg police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods, including high-end jewelry, last month.

As a result of the over year-long investigation into residential drug trafficking by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), three people were charged, and several homes were searched, police said.

Officers seized a total of more than $10,000 in drugs, $250,000 worth of Canadian cash, and $146,000 worth of high-end jewelry and clothes, according to a news release.

The arrests of the three accused began on the morning of May 12, when officers searched a home at the 200 block of North Haven Way, police said. Following the search, police seized designer clothes and jewelry, about $200,000 in cash, and a vacuum sealer with packaging.

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Later that day, police pulled over and arrested a female suspect.

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Meanwhile, officers stopped a 26-year-old man on a scooter and confiscated 144 grams of cocaine, which would be worth $7,500 on the street, and 149 grams of cannabis marijuana, with a street value of $2,500. Police also said they took two scales and less than $100 in currency.

Police said they searched other homes, including one on Mount Auburn Bay and a home on Saskatchewan Avenue West in Portage La Prairie. No evidence was seized from either, according to the WPS.

Two 28-year-olds, one man and one woman, were charged with possessing over $5,000 worth of proceeds of illegally obtained property, police said.

The 26-year-old who was stopped on his scooter is being charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of illegally obtained property that is worth less than $5,000, and for carrying more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in public, according to the release.

All three people have been conditionally released.