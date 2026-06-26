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Crime

New images released of Ontario man accused of killing his parents

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Double-homicide suspect spotted near High Park, Peel Police warn'
Double-homicide suspect spotted near High Park, Peel Police warn
WATCH: Double-homicide suspect spotted near High Park, Peel Police warn
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Peel Regional Police have released new images of a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the suspected murders of his parents.

Police say the images of Jordan Sangwin, 46, were taken on June 21, three days after the deaths of his parents.

On the evening of June 18, police were called to a home near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga for reports of an assault. Officers found two people – a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old – with life-threatening injuries. Both were later pronounced dead.

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Police said they do not believe Sangwin lived in the home with his parents.

Jordan Sangwin View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police have released new images of Jordan Sangwin. Peel Regional Police

He was last seen near High Park in Toronto at 11 p.m. on June 22, police said on social media. He is also known to frequent the Lakeshore Road area of Mississauga.

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Sangwin is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder

He is described as having a medium build with short, salt and pepper hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and dark shorts and carrying a black duffel bag.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Sangwin if he is spotted and to call 911 immediately.

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