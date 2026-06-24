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Crime

Double homicide suspect spotted near High Park, Peel Regional Police warn

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 9:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Son sought in murder of parents in Mississauga'
Son sought in murder of parents in Mississauga
WATCH: Son sought in murder of parents in Mississauga
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A Mississauga, Ont., man wanted in the deaths of his parents is believed to be on foot and was recently spotted near Toronto’s High Park.

Peel Regional Police issued the advisory Tuesday, nearly a week after police were called to a home near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East for reports of an assault.

Police said the call came in just after 7 p.m. on June 18. Officers found two people – a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old – with life-threatening injuries.

Insp. Mike Mavity said they were the parents of Jordan Sangwin, who is now wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sangwin is considered armed and dangerous, and was spotted near High Park around 11 p.m. Monday.

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Sangwin didn’t live at the home where the incident occurred, police believe.

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He is described as having a medium build with short, salt and pepper hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and dark shorts and carrying a black duffel bag.

Sangwin is known to frequent the Lakeshore Road area of Mississauga, police said.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Sangwin if he is spotted and to call 911 immediately.

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