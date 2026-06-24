Double homicide suspect spotted near High Park, Peel Regional Police warn

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga, Ont., man wanted in the deaths of his parents is believed to be on foot and was recently spotted near Toronto’s High Park.

Peel Regional Police issued the advisory Tuesday, nearly a week after police were called to a home near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East for reports of an assault.

Police said the call came in just after 7 p.m. on June 18. Officers found two people – a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old – with life-threatening injuries.

Insp. Mike Mavity said they were the parents of Jordan Sangwin, who is now wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sangwin is considered armed and dangerous, and was spotted near High Park around 11 p.m. Monday.

WANTED FOR FIRST-DEGREE MURDER



Jordan Sangwin, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following a double homicide, was last seen near High Park in Toronto around 11 p.m. last night and is believed to be travelling on foot.



Desc: Medium build, short salt & pepper hair, clean shaven.… pic.twitter.com/oLpgnnTWhd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 24, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

Sangwin didn’t live at the home where the incident occurred, police believe.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is described as having a medium build with short, salt and pepper hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and dark shorts and carrying a black duffel bag.

Sangwin is known to frequent the Lakeshore Road area of Mississauga, police said.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Sangwin if he is spotted and to call 911 immediately.