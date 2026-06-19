Man sought after his parents die in Mississauga, Ont. assault: police

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A 46-year-old man is wanted after his parents died Thursday following an assault in Mississauga, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

Insp. Mike Mavity said officers were called to a home near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East just after 7 p.m. They found two people – a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old – with life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital, where they later died.

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Mavity said they were the parents of Jordan Sangwin, who investigators are now looking for. Sangwin is considered armed and dangerous, but Mavity said there is no risk to public safety.

Sangwin didn’t live at the home where the incident occurred, police believe.

View image in full screen Jordan Sangwin, 46, is wanted after his parents died on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say. Peel Regional Police/photo

An investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.