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Crime

Man sought after his parents die in Mississauga, Ont. assault: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 8:33 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press
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A 46-year-old man is wanted after his parents died Thursday following an assault in Mississauga, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

Insp. Mike Mavity said officers were called to a home near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East just after 7 p.m. They found two people – a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old – with life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital, where they later died.

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Mavity said they were the parents of Jordan Sangwin, who investigators are now looking for. Sangwin is considered armed and dangerous, but Mavity said there is no risk to public safety.

Sangwin didn’t live at the home where the incident occurred, police believe.

Jordan Sangwin View image in full screen
Jordan Sangwin, 46, is wanted after his parents died on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say. Peel Regional Police/photo

An investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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