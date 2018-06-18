Witnesses help Waterloo police capture man who fled scene of hit-and-run

Witnesses helped police capture a man who fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Waterloo on Friday.

Police say the 49-year-old Waterloo man was crossing the street at the intersection of University Avenue and Sunview Street when he was hit by a black Nissan.

The Nissan fled the scene but was followed by some witnesses who blocked his escape in a nearby driveway until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Grand River hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old Toronto man was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.