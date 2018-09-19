Guelph crime
September 19, 2018 12:34 pm

Kitchener woman arrested after attempt to flee from OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Kitchener woman was arrested after she attempted to flee from Wellington County OPP on Monday, police say.

The OPP said they attempted to pull over a blue pickup truck on Highway 7, west of Guelph. Police say after the truck appeared to stop, it took off again at a high rate of speed through heavy traffic.

Shortly thereafter, police received a report of a vehicle matching the description in a ditch. Someone saw the woman who was behind the wheel walking away from the incident.

Police tracked her down and arrested her, discovering that the woman’s licence was suspended and that the licence plates had been stolen.

Shannon Payette, 34, of Kitchener was charged with several offences including flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph crime
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener woman arrested
Shannon Payette
Shannon Payette arrested
wellington county opp

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News