Images released of suspect vehicle in Kitchener fatal shooting, police chase

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of the car which was believed to be involved in the fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener and subsequent police chase on Thursday morning.

The car is a white, four-door Mercedes C230.

A man was gunned down at a picnic table in a parking lot near the New Directions halfway house in what police believe is a targeted killing.

“The incident is under investigation,” Waterloo police Insp. Craig Ambrose told Global News. “I can’t say that it relates to a previous beef or anything like that but I can say that it doesn’t appear to be a random attack.”

One resident of the halfway house told Global News that the victim was another resident named Isiah.

Police had still blocked off the streets surrounding the shooting as of Friday morning during rush hour. Police said they will be establishing a command post at the scene and will begin canvassing the area.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a shooting near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and King Street in Kitchener at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Kitchener resident Polly Batabyal said she saw the body lying on the picnic table police had later cloaked off after hearing between three and five gunshots.

Police were told that two suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white, four-door Mercedes C230 which they later discovered headed eastbound on Highway 401.

Waterloo police said they called other agencies to notify them of the situation as the car entered their jurisdictions. The vehicle was last spotted in Mississauga, near Highway 401 in the Erin Mills area.

Thursday’s shooting death was Waterloo’s fifth recorded homicide of 2018.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Mercedes driving in the area of Pandora Avenue and King Street on Thursday morning to call them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.