5 arrested as police conduct raids in Kitchener, Cambridge, Brampton, and Guelph

Five people were arrested after a month’s long investigation led to homes and vehicles being searched in Kitchener, Cambridge, Brampton, and Guelph, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that an investigation that began in March led to the searches being conducted with the help of police in Guelph and Peel on Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

They say they seized two vehicles, 53 grams of suspected crystal meth, four grams of suspected fentanyl, around 350 rounds of ammunition, a flare-gun with flares, an electric handheld cattle prod and $10,000 in cash.

A 38-year-old Guelph man, a 28-year-old Guelph woman, a 22-year-old Brampton man, a 33-year-old Brampton man and a 35-year-old Kitchener woman were arrested.

Police say they are facing various drug and ammunition offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, driving offences and breach of court order.

Police say they expect to make more arrests in connection with the case.