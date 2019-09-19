Erb street waterloo
September 19, 2019 4:15 pm

Cyclist charged following rush hour collision in Waterloo

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police
A cyclist has been charged following a collision during the morning rush hour in Waterloo on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that the incident occurred near University Ave. W. and Erb St. W. at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say a 68-year-old Waterloo woman was attempting to make a turn onto Erb St. W. from University Ave. W. in a Nissan Rogue when it hit a 46-year-old Waterloo man, allegedly traveling through through the crosswalk on a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cyclist was charged with cyclist ride within crosswalk, although the investigation is not complete.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777.

