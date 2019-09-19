Cyclist charged following rush hour collision in Waterloo

A cyclist has been charged following a collision during the morning rush hour in Waterloo on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that the incident occurred near University Ave. W. and Erb St. W. at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say a 68-year-old Waterloo woman was attempting to make a turn onto Erb St. W. from University Ave. W. in a Nissan Rogue when it hit a 46-year-old Waterloo man, allegedly traveling through through the crosswalk on a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cyclist was charged with cyclist ride within crosswalk, although the investigation is not complete.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777.

Currently on scene in the area of University Avenue W and Erb Street W in Waterloo investigating a collision involving a motor vehicle and cyclist. The cyclist has been transported to hospital. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/3yWMhKlN0l — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 19, 2019