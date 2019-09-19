Car thief took keys from inside Kitchener home as owner slept, say police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a residential break-in and car theft.

They say a man entered a home on Ottawa Street N. near Mckenzie Avenue through an unlocked door while a woman slept inside.

Police say the thief took car keys and drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

After an investigation, police say they located the vehicle undamaged and arrested the man on Charles Street in Kitchener.

Police said they do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The man has been charged with break and enter, commit and theft of motor vehicle.

