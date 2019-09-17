Police release video of suspect in connection with alleged Kitchener break-in

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a reported break-in in Kitchener.

Police say a man dressed in dark clothing approached a home on Colton Circle shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 6 and knocked on the front door.

After no one appeared at the front door, police allege the man made his way around to the back of the house and broke in.

Police say the suspect made off with an assortment of personal property.

The suspect was caught on a security camera, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Police say they are also looking for dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.