September 16, 2019 4:24 pm

Kitchener man remains in hospital after being hit by SUV in parking lot: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say the man remains in life threatening condition in hospital.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in a parking lot in Kitchener on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to a parking lot on Mill Street near Stirling Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a man being hit by a Chevrolet Suburban.

They say the man was sitting in the lot surrounded by some personal belongings when he was struck by the vehicle.

The 41-year-old Kitchener man was then transported to hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

