Waterloo police hand out over 100 tickets in back-to-school safety blitz

Waterloo Regional Police say they laid more than 100 charges during their Back to School Safety Enforcement Campaign.

The campaign, which took place from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, targeted motorists who were speeding, failing to stop for stop signs and school buses, and driving distracted, as well as bicycle violations within school areas.

“While the campaign is over, our commitment to road safety is not, and we will continue to target speeding and other dangerous driving behaviours that make our roads less safe for everyone,” Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

More than half of the 101 charges were for speeding (56), while police also caught nine drivers who failed to stop at stop signs, one person looking at their phone and four others who did not stop for school buses.

Police say they also stopped an impaired driver who was travelling through a school zone.