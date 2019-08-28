Waterloo public school board’s #firstdayphotochallenge goes viral on social media

In an effort to build some excitement ahead of the first day of school, Waterloo Region District School Board has launched the #firstdayphotochallenge on social media.

“We are challenging our community to dig through old photos, relive your school days, and — of course — share your first day of school style,” the board said in a statement.

READ MORE: Waterloo public schools will offer free menstrual products to battle period poverty

The idea is to share a back-to-school or school-age photo of oneself to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #firstdayphotochallenge.

Participants are also asked to write a message of encouragement or share a memory while also nominating at least three other people to follow suit.

A wide variety of people from across Waterloo Region have already shared some classic pics from school days past.

Kindergarten pic #firstdayphotochallenge @wrdsb . Focus on the positive – imagine making a new friend, learning cool stuff & having fun trying new things. 🤓📓✏️ PLUS, the @scholasticCDA book fair is right around the corner🤪. I nominate @darryllaw @JessieDavid99 @ChefDtv pic.twitter.com/gtKHeDI084 — Gayle O'Brien (@GayleOBrien) August 28, 2019

Here I am on my very first day of school. Cabbage Patch lunch box in hand and my yawning dog, Sparky who looks like we've woken him up for this photo. #firstdayphotochallenge @wrdsb pic.twitter.com/aWiLUeaNXV — Melissa Stark (@MrsStark2) August 27, 2019

My #firstdayphotochallenge is my first day of Kindergarten @SandowneS, in a new country. I didn’t know anyone. Luckily, I made friends even with my accent. A reminder to be nice to the new kid! I nominate @PickelPressCTV @KyliePenticost & @CFifeKW pic.twitter.com/OGJoodT13C — Lynsey Slupeiks (@LynseyMeikle) August 27, 2019