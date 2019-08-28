Canada
August 28, 2019 11:24 am

Waterloo public school board’s #firstdayphotochallenge goes viral on social media

By Local Online Journalist  Global News
Waterloo Region District School Board's #firstdayphotochallenge has gone viral on social media.

Waterloo Region District School Board's #firstdayphotochallenge has gone viral on social media.

@wrdsb / Twitter
A A

In an effort to build some excitement ahead of the first day of school, Waterloo Region District School Board has launched the #firstdayphotochallenge on social media.

“We are challenging our community to dig through old photos, relive your school days, and — of course — share your first day of school style,” the board said in a statement.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Waterloo public schools will offer free menstrual products to battle period poverty

The idea is to share a back-to-school or school-age photo of oneself to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #firstdayphotochallenge.

Participants are also asked to write a message of encouragement or share a memory while also nominating at least three other people to follow suit.

A wide variety of people from across Waterloo Region have already shared some classic pics from school days past.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#firstdayphotochallenge
Back to School
Cambridge
First Day photo challenge
Waterloo
Waterloo Region District School Board
Waterloo Regional District School Board
WRDSB

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.