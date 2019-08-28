Waterloo public school board’s #firstdayphotochallenge goes viral on social media
In an effort to build some excitement ahead of the first day of school, Waterloo Region District School Board has launched the #firstdayphotochallenge on social media.
“We are challenging our community to dig through old photos, relive your school days, and — of course — share your first day of school style,” the board said in a statement.
The idea is to share a back-to-school or school-age photo of oneself to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #firstdayphotochallenge.
Participants are also asked to write a message of encouragement or share a memory while also nominating at least three other people to follow suit.
A wide variety of people from across Waterloo Region have already shared some classic pics from school days past.
