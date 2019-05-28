Waterloo public schools will offer free menstrual products to battle period poverty

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced that it will offer free menstrual products to students at secondary and alternative schools this fall.

It says “period poverty” currently occurs at 88 per cent of secondary schools in the region while only 80 per cent of schools currently provide menstrual products to students weekly.

The term “period poverty” is used to describe when a person is unable to get menstrual products because of financial constraints or timing.

READ MORE: First Rider Program helps future students ride the bus in Waterloo region

The board says lack of access can cause some students to miss school.

“No student should have their learning disrupted because they cannot access products,” John Bryant, director of education, said in a statement.

“I am proud that we will be the first school board in the province to offer free products to students who need them in all of our schools, including our alternative education sites and education centre.”

READ MORE: 2 teachers injured in fire at Kitchener high school

The WRDSB also says a lack of access is also detrimental to students’ well-being as asking for help “can cause anxiety and shame.”

When students return to school in September, the products will be offered in accessible, all-gender bathrooms which the board says will eliminate some of the stigma surrounding the issue.