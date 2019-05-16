First Rider Program helps future students ride the bus in Waterloo region

Sept. 3 may seem like it is ages away but it will arrive before you know it.

Why is that a significant date?

Because it is the first day of school in 2019 and will be the first day ever for some kids.

To help kids (and their families) get ready for kindergarten, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) will be holding the First Rider Program at various locations in the tri-cities on June 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The program introduces new riders to the bus and how to be a safe, responsible rider.

In Kitchener, the First Rider Program will take place at Resurrection Catholic Secondary, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School, Grand River Collegiate Institute and Forest Heights Collegiate Institute.

In Cambridge, it will be held at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School and Holy Spirit Catholic School while in Waterloo it will be held at St. Luke Catholic School.

Click here to find out how to sign up for the event.