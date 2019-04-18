Canada
2 teachers injured in fire at Kitchener high school

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Eastwood Collegiate Institute.

Two teachers were injured when after a fire broke out around lunchtime at Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board told Global News that a small grease fire broke out in a kitchen lab at the school at around lunchtime.

She said that there were two students in the classroom with a teacher when the fire broke out.

Students were evacuated as staff worked to put out the flames. A call was also placed to emergency services.

Kitchener Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, allowing students to return to their classrooms at around 1:15 p.m.

Two teachers suffered minor injuries as they tried to put out the blaze. One was treated at the scene while the other was transported to hospital.

“We would like to thank our students and staff for acting quickly during an emergency, and our partners at Kitchener Fire for keeping our school communities safe,” WRDSB spokesperson Lynsey Slupeiks told Global News via email.

