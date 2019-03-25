1 man dead after early-morning fire at Kitchener home

One man was found dead after a fire broke out at a home in Kitchener early Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to a home at 143 Appalachian Crescent at around 3:50 a.m.

Police say the person was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Officers are attempting to locate next of kin.

Authorities are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area as they investigate alongside the Kitchener Fire Department, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.