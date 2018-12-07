Belmont Avenue fire displaces 21 people in Kitchener

An early morning fire at a building on Kitchener’s Belmont Avenue forced 21 people from their homes on Friday.

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency services were called to 565 Belmont Ave. W. just before 4 a.m. with reports of a fire.

They say that all of the residents in the building were evacuated, and there were no injuries.

A Grand River Transit bus was provided to assist the displaced residents, and Red Cross helped with supplies and shelter.

It is believed an electrical problem caused the fire, which is believed to have caused $200,000 damage.