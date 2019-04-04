Waterloo region students expected to join in province-wide walkout
Students at hundreds of schools from across the province including in Waterloo region are expected to participate in a walkout on Thursday to protest cuts to education enacted by the Ford government.
Students at high schools and public schools in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have all signed up their schools to be a part of the protest which could see as many as 100,000 students walk out.
The protests come after the provincial government announced a number of changes to OSAP, classroom sizes and mandatory e-learning.
READ MORE: Ontario-wide student walkout planned for Thursday
Waterloo Region District School Board released a statement ahead of the protest, saying that it respects the students right to protest but hopes they will show some respectful behaviour.
“Student leadership and positive citizenship are a central part of our daily classroom discussions,” the statement signed by board chair Jayne Herring and director of education John Bryant read in part.
“We are confident our students will exercise the same good judgement and critical thought that they demonstrate in their classrooms every day.”
In Kitchener, students at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate & Vocational School have planned to walk out of classes at 1:15 p.m. before heading to Kitchener City Hall where they are expected to join forces with students from other schools in the region.
Students from the following high schools appear likely to participate in the walkout on Thursday:
Cambridge
Centennial Public School
Southwood Secondary
Glenview Park Secondary
Kitchener
Eastwood Collegiate
Grand River Collegiate
Huron Heights Secondary School
St Mary’s High School
Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate & Vocational School
Waterloo
Bluevale Collegiate
Saint David Catholic
Sir John A Macdonald
Waterloo Collegiate
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.